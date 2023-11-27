News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

When it will snow in Portsmouth area as Met Office forecasts cold snap across South

The Met Office announced that there is a “possibility of snow” in the South as wintry weather sweeps across the UK.
By Joe Buncle
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:14 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 15:14 GMT
As temperatures continue to fall in the Portsmouth area – with lows to hit 1°C on Friday and Saturday – the forecaster has said that there is a slim chance the region could see snow fall amid an “uncertain period” later in the week. A Met Office spokesperson acknowledged that the possibility is “far from certain”, but is more likely further north in the UK.

David Oliver, a Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “After some rain on Monday, conditions will turn mainly dry in the south for a time before a very uncertain period on Thursday and Friday for the southern half of England and Wales. The weather models are highlighting several possible solutions from very wet to mainly dry, with a mainly dry picture the most probable outcome at present.

The Met Office has forecast snow and ice over Portsmouth tomorrow. Pictured is a snowy view of Old Portsmouth. Picture: Shaun RosterThe Met Office has forecast snow and ice over Portsmouth tomorrow. Pictured is a snowy view of Old Portsmouth. Picture: Shaun Roster
“However, some models include the prospect of an area of low pressure developing and moving in from the south or southwest. If this solution proves to be correct, we could see an area of warmer and moisture-laden air ‘bumping’ into the cold air further north. Along the boundary of the two air masses lies a zone across southern and central Britain where snowfall could develop fairly widely.

“Snow in any affected area is unlikely to be anything more than transient and short-lived, but it could lead to small totals and some disruption over a few hours before melting.”

Parts of Hampshire saw snowfall earlier this year in March.

