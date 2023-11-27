The Met Office announced that there is a “possibility of snow” in the South as wintry weather sweeps across the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As temperatures continue to fall in the Portsmouth area – with lows to hit 1°C on Friday and Saturday – the forecaster has said that there is a slim chance the region could see snow fall amid an “uncertain period” later in the week. A Met Office spokesperson acknowledged that the possibility is “far from certain”, but is more likely further north in the UK.

NOW READ: Thousands gather for Fareham Christmas lights

David Oliver, a Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “After some rain on Monday, conditions will turn mainly dry in the south for a time before a very uncertain period on Thursday and Friday for the southern half of England and Wales. The weather models are highlighting several possible solutions from very wet to mainly dry, with a mainly dry picture the most probable outcome at present.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has forecast snow and ice over Portsmouth tomorrow. Pictured is a snowy view of Old Portsmouth. Picture: Shaun Roster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, some models include the prospect of an area of low pressure developing and moving in from the south or southwest. If this solution proves to be correct, we could see an area of warmer and moisture-laden air ‘bumping’ into the cold air further north. Along the boundary of the two air masses lies a zone across southern and central Britain where snowfall could develop fairly widely.