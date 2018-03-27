Naval officers club together to raise cash

NAVY personnel raised money as part of a nationwide cancer appeal.

Officers at HMS Collingwood in Fareham joined other military establishments to raise money for two cancer charities as part of the nationwide Military vs Cancer 2018 campaign.

The appeal encourages members of all three Armed Forces to join together to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK in an effort to beat cancer.

AB Calum Salmon said: ‘We’re more than happy to do this and it’s a good spot here outside the Base store since everyone has to pay by cash and they’ve lots of change to give us.

‘It’s nice to see the response from people, which has been very generous.’ AB Matthew Clarkson added: ‘It nice to see how so many people care.’

The Base raised £525 for the appeal.