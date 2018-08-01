Navy removes unexploded bomb from Lee-on-the-Solent

THE Royal Navy has removed an unexploded bomb discovered offshore at Lee-on-the-Solent – leaving the seafront safe for visitors.

The navy’s explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) dive team set up a cordon on the seafront at 1pm before taking away the device by 2pm.

The navy’s operation was supported by Solent Coastguard and Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team after reports surfaced over the ordnance were made yesterday evening.

‘The ordnance has now been recovered by the navy’s EOD,’ a spokesperson for Solent Coastguard said. ‘They have now taken it away with them. A cordon was set up but has been taken down now.’

The Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team added ‘all now safe and cordon removed’ before thanking members of the public for their cooperation.

Residents reacted to the incident. Robert Merritt, 69, said: ‘It’s a bit strange really. I come down here most days and haven’t seen anything like this before. I’m not really worried about it.’

John Kesrouany, 78, said: ‘I’ve been coming here 50 years and have never seen or heard of anything like this before. It does not concern me.’

Gavin Sullivan, of Solent Cycles, said: ‘They do sometimes deactivate bombs in the Solent so it’s not a great surprise.’