Navy veteran Gavin takes on gruelling Yukon challenge

An armed forces veteran is perparing to take on one of his toughest challenges to date, in a bid to help out fellow ex-service personnel.

Former serviceman Gavin Clark, 42, from Gosport, will be taking on the gruelling Yukon Arctic ultra-challenge in Canada to raise money for Blesma, a charity that supports limbless veterans and their families.

The 100-mile Yukon Arctic ultra-challenge will see Gavin pushed to his physical limits – as the temperature plummets below minus 50 degrees Celsius, he will be walking and pulling a sledge through thick snow, ice and wilderness.

He will have New Zealander Richard Charles alongside him.

Gavin was discharged from the Royal Navy six years ago due to multiple traumatic injuries and suffers from non-freezing cold injury to both his feet.

He also has a lack of sensation in his right hand, increasing the risk of frostbite, and two amputated fingers.

Last year Gavin was forced to pull out of the bi-annual event after his toes and thumb became affected by frostbite.

Gavin, who now works in a GP surgery, said: ‘Last year, I was in second place and focused on catching up with the guy in first place.

‘This year the aim is to enjoy the challenge and finish, rather than focusing on a good finishing position.

‘I’ll also have Richard, so we can support each other.

‘I’m feeling a little bit anxious due to what happened last year. I’m hoping that the weather is more friendly this year.’

To support Gavin and Blesma, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/gavin-clark6.

The challenge will begin on Thursday, February 1.