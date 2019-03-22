Have your say

MILLIONS of people have signed a petition calling for the government to revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU.

Signatures have poured in over the last 24 hours making it the most rapidly signed one.

Anti Brexit protesters dressed as Theresa May and Angela Merkel outside the EU Commission in Brussels ahead of the European Leaders' summit at which Prime Minister Theresa May will be asking for an extension to Brexit. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

At the time this article went online, 2.45 million people had signed the petition – which can be viewed here.

The petition was launched in February and its author Margaret Anne Georgiadou wrote: ‘The government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is 'the will of the people'.

‘We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now, for remaining in the EU.

‘A People's Vote may not happen - so vote now.’

The petition with the most signatures remains one which was signed by 4.2 million people calling for a second referendum should the results of the first one not meet certain thresholds.

But what does it mean if a petition is signed by millions?

Government has to respond

If a petition reaches 10,000 signatures, which this one has greatly surpassed, the government will respond to it.

Will it be debated in parliament?

When a petition hits 100,000 signatures then parliament will consider a debate on it.

The key word being consider, they are not required to debate the petition in the House of Commons.

What has the Prime Minister said?

Theresa May was in Brussels yesterday negotiating an extension to Article 50 which will delay the UK’s exit from the EU.

Brexit was due to happen a week today on March 29, however it will now be pushed back.

The Prime Minister took time out of her discussions with the 27 EU leaders to respond to the petition yesterday.

She said: ‘I do not believe that we should be revoking Article 50.

‘If you look back to what happened in the referendum, we saw the biggest democratic exercise in our history.

‘And there was a clear result that we should leave the European Union.

‘We said here's the vote, what is your decision, and we will deliver on it.

‘And I believe it's our duty as a Government and as a Parliament to deliver on that vote.’