Neighbours left shocked by blaze which destroyed Portsmouth house 

A RAGING inferno that tore through a terraced house and damaged three adjoining properties has shocked a neighbourhood.

The blaze at Corby Crescent in Anchorage Park shortly before 12.45pm on Wednesday saw up to 30 firefighters battle to bring the fire under control.

Sue Woodhead outside the gutted house

The fire started in a terraced house before spreading to the roofs of two others. The embattled house suffered extensive damage with it a sorry sight a day after the drama with the conservatory and other items replaced by rubble.

No-one was inside the house but residents in an adjoining property, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘I heard a shouting and a bang. I looked out the window and saw smoke and flames and thought “we’ve got to get out here” before its too late.

‘I was concerned for our safety as well as residents in houses next to the one on fire as they are elderly. Thankfully everyone was ok. The emergency services did a great job.’

Sue Woodhead (pictured), 64, who lives opposite the house that was engulfed in flames, added: ‘I came home to find fire engines everywhere – I thought it was my house on fire.

‘It was very scary and left me shaken all day after wards. It’s such a shame for the young couple who live there.’