New accountancy initiative will boost charities and students 

A COMMUNITY initiative will help local charities with their accountancy and provide work experience for university-level accounting and finance students.

The Portsmouth Accountancy Initiative has been set up by Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales member, Louisa Burton, and will launch on Wednesday.

Louisa, who is also a teaching fellow at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘We are keen to work with as many charities as possible, and welcome all enquiries.

‘At the present time charities are coming under increasing scrutiny as regards accounting practices and the management of their funds, while there is heavy demand for their services and support.

‘We are therefore keen to contribute, while also giving our students some valuable practical experience.’

A launch event for the project will take place at the university’s Richmond Building, in Portland Street, from 10am until 3pm.

It will comprise a free training day – geared at increasing visitors’ confidence in participating in financial discussions.

Charities which participate will have their accounts and internal controls examined and reviewed by supervised students, who will be on-hand to offer advice.

For more details of the event, or to sign up, go to tinyurl.com/yxm5t3pt