New acts at IoW festival

They are: Travis, The Wombats, X Factor winners Rak-Su, Sigrid, Hot Dub Time Machine, Hurts, The Pretty Things, LANY, Bang Bang Romeo, Hudson Taylor, Kara Marni, SG Lewis, Gerry Cinnamon, Wild Front, Paradisia, Slydigs, Mullally and T.Rextasy.

The Wombats and Hot Dub Time Machine are set to perform in the Big Top, exclusively for campers, on the Thursday of the event.

The acts will join headliners Depeche Mode, The Killers, Kasabian, Liam Gallagher, Camila Cabello, The Script, Rita Ora, Van Morrison, James Bay and Blossoms on June 21-24.