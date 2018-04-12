New anti-plastics scheme welcomed by MP

A SCHEME incentivising the recycling of plastic drinks bottles has been welcomed by Fareham MP Suella Fernandes.

Subject to a consultation later this year, a deposit return scheme will be introduced in the UK.

A deposit return scheme sees consumers pay an up-front deposit when they buy a drink, ranging from 8p in Sweden to 22p in Germany, which is redeemed on return of the empty drink container.

This is often done through a network of ‘reverse vending machines’, where you insert your plastic or glass bottle or can and the machine returns your money.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘The amount of waste polluting our land and seas remains a great source of frustration for residents all over our area. It’s one of the biggest environmental issues that’s raised with me on the doorstep.

‘We are working to leave our planet in a better state for the next generation, with cleaner air, greener spaces, stronger protections for animal welfare and tougher action on plastic waste.’

Environment secretary Michael Gove said: ‘We can be in no doubt that plastic is wreaking havoc on our marine environment – killing dolphins, choking turtles and degrading our most precious habitats.

‘It is absolutely vital we act now to tackle this threat and curb the millions of plastic bottles a day that go unrecycled – we want to take action on plastic bottles to help clean up our oceans.’