TWO women will have their artworks displayed in a hospital cafe.

Gwenda Stephens, a member of Fareham Art Group, will have her watercolour pictures on show in the Queen Alexandra Hospital League of Friends art gallery, in the coffee shop, on B-level.

Her work will be joined by pieces by Belinda, who has exhibited in the gallery before. She paints flowers and cats.

The art will be on show between February 4 and March 3.