HOUSEHOLD waste in Portsmouth is on track to reduce by more than 3,600 tonnes in a year following the introduction of new wheelie bins.

Since the scheme was introduced in September the average amount of rubbish collected from city homes has decreased to 3,665 tonnes in a month - down from 3,970.

At the same time recycling rates increased with each home averaging about 725 tonnes a month up from 710.

As well as the 140 litre black wheelie bins that were distributed to each dwelling, more than 1,000 recycling bins were given out to homes that either needed a larger one or didn't already have one.

Homes without space for a bin were set a limit of three black bags a week and some households were allowed larger bins on request.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, Portsmouth City Council's environment member, said: 'I am delighted that the scheme is proving successful in significantly reducing waste as well as improving the recycling rate in the city.

'Please remember to keep recycling these five essential items - plastic bottles, food and drink cans, card, paper and aerosols - to ensure that space in your waste bin isn't being taken up by recyclable items.'

It comes after Portsmouth was revealed as the 10th worst authority, out of 350 in the UK, for green waste, with only 24.7 per cent of all the city's rubbish recycled in 2016 and 2017.

Some local councils were recycling more than 65 per cent of their waste.

Cllr Ashmore also hoped a second carton recycling bank in the city would boost recycling.

Following the opening of a carton bank in the Fratton Asda last year, another has been put in Morrison's in Anchorage Park.

It can be used for recycling cartons - Tetrapaks or similar - for products including milk, soups and juice, and coffee cups.

Many residents are keen on the new bins. For 59-year-old Sue George, from Milton, the new bins had helped her cut down on waste. 'I'm loving them,' she said. 'I don't have to buy a black bag any more, putting my white bin bag straight into the bin.

'The street is cleaner. It must be much better and safer for the bin men too, not having to bend and lift often damaged and leaking black bags.'

Ian Mclauchlan, 71, from Southsea agreed, saying: 'I like the black bins, I have no concerns about bags being ripped open any more.

'Vegetable waste and some garden waste I compost. The rest of garden waste I have the brown bin. I like the idea of a food waste bin.'

John Brymer, 49, from Milton added: 'Black wheelies have been a blessing. Our street is no longer a mess with broken open bin bags from foxes, cats and seagulls which banquet on them and leave our disregards strewn all over our pavements and road. It is so much better cleaner and prevents rat infestations.'

But for Lynne Lush, 57, from Milton the new bins had not made any difference to her recycling habits. 'We fill up our green recycling wheelie bin each fortnight,' she said. 'We also fill our black household waste wheelie bin every week. I would not say that we recycle more than we used to as we're quite hot on it anyway.'