New bottomless brunch to pack DJ punch in Gunwharf Quays

Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays is hosting the Ultimate Party Brunch with three hours of bottomless drinks and a three-course brunch feast with live DJs, musicians and performers.

Club manager Luke Betts said: ‘I get a lot of people doing their take on brunch now.

‘When I think of brunch I think of the Saffron brunches in Dubai and Bunga Bunga brunches in London.

‘It’s not just about sat at a table eating and drinking.

‘They’re completely immersive party experiences.

‘I think when you go to a brunch in Dubai, and you see girls starting to get ready at 7 in the morning, getting their hair done.

‘It’s such a big part of culture out there.’

Luke added: ‘For me, I think that there’s nothing better to me than day time events and it is a great social occasion.’

The event is a first for the club in Portsmouth and partygoers will be able to drink their fill of prosecco, bloody Mary’s and mimosas with treats including a breakfast station, pastry baskets and a build-your-own-pancake table.

There will also be a range of soft drinks.

The team hopes if the event is a success more party brunches in the city can be added to the summer events calendar.

Luke said: ‘This is the first event of this kind for Tiger Tiger.

‘We’ve been pecking away to do it down here and now we’ve finally got the sign off.

‘We’ve got to find our feet with it and I’m sure there will be a few changes.

‘We’ll take people’s feedback on board and then hopefully, in July and August it could become a weekly event.’

Luke says that this is the event for people who are bored of sitting at the pub on a Saturday.

Luke added: ‘There is a rise in the day party.

‘That’s where the market is at the moment.

‘It’s something people always say to us, asking why we don’t have a brunch, now we do.’

The event is on Saturday, May 12 from midday with tickets starting at £39.95 and are available at fatsoma.com