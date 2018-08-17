New-build house ‘70 per cent damaged’ by smoke after TV catches fire in Paulsgrove ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A NEW-BUILD house has been badly damaged after a television caught fire.

Crews from Portchester and Cosham were called to the blaze at a two-storey property in Hollands Close, Paulsgrove, at 1.33pm today.

A television in the living room on the ground floor had caught fire – going on to cause 70 per cent smoke damage throughout the house.

The blaze was put out using two hose reels and four breathing apparatus, before crews ventilated the property and issued a stop message at 2.34pm.

Two occupants were inside when crews arrived, were advised to leave, but did not need to require medical treatment.

The property is one of 10 semi-detached, two-bedroom homes at a cul-de-sac development completed last autumn, called Holland park.