New date for orchid show in Porchester cancelled due to snow

Have your say

AN ORCHID show that was cancelled due to the snow has been rescheduled for later this month.

The Wessex Orchid Society is holding its event on March 24 at Portchester Community School, in Portchester.

They had been due to run the event on Saturday but it was postponed due to the area being hit by Storm Emma and a storm nicknamed Beast from the East.

The show will have a range of beautiful orchids on display, a nursery selling plants and potting demonstrations.

It is on between midday and 4.30pm at the school on White Hart Lane.

Entry is £2 for adults while accompanying children go free.