New dog obstacle course gets tails wagging

There were woofs of delight as the first dogs to use a ‘dog parkour’ course were let off their leads.

Jumps, ramps and tunnels are just a few of the pieces of equipment dogs can enjoy at a new outdoor activity trail at Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Horndean.

It was inspired by the International Dog Parkour Association, an organisation which promotes outdoor dog agility.

The activity trail next to the Windmill View car park will be open all year round to owners and their dogs.

The project was funded by Forts and Fleets which is part of the Armed Forces Covenant working with Queen Elizabeth Country Park to bring military and civilian communities closer with nature.

For more information visit petbehaviourservices.com.

