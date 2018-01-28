New employment stats are welcomed by Fareham MP

Have your say

A NEWLY-ESTABLISHED veterinary practice is set to welcome members of the public for an access-all-areas open day.

Downland Veterinary Group will invite visitors to take a look around its new Hilsea practice on Saturday, February 10.

Located below the Southdown View apartment complex in Military Road, the site was officially opened this month following conversion work of the block’s ground floor.

It now joins the firm’s catalogue of surgeries across Hampshire, including those in Denmead, Emsworth and Havant.

As part of the open day, clients, residents and families will get the chance to explore the work of the new branch and enjoy a programme of fun and informative activities.

Surgery workers will take visitors behind the scenes with a tour of the entire clinic.

Showcasing what they do on a daily basis, employees will stage a trio of demonstrations along the way – including bandaging, an ultrasound scan and a resuscitation simulation.

The open day will then culminate in a special raffle and prize draw, finding winners for the multiple competitions lined up to take place.

The free event will run from 2pm-5pm.