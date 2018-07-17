New Forest ravaged by a huge fire the size of ‘50 football pitches’

Have your say

DOZENS of firefighters from across Hampshire were drafted in to tackle and enormous bush blaze that destroyed a large patch of the New Forest.

About 45 officers were called in to battle the inferno in Holbury, which affected an area the size of 50 football pitches.

Seven different fire appliances took part in the overnight emergency, as well as six Land Rovers and a water carrier.

Miraculously, nobody was injured and no properties were damaged in the blaze, which is the largest one to have ignited this year.

At the same time, crews were also dealing with a separate incident at a farm in nearby Blackfield, where a number of hay bales had ignited.

A statement by Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘A large area of gorse and bush has been destroyed by fire in the New Forest.

‘At its height, around 45 firefighters tackled the flames just outside Holbury.

‘An area the size of approximately 50 football pitches was affected by the fire.

‘No-one was injured and no properties affected. The fire was out by 3.23am.

‘The cause of the fire is not yet known.’

The incident has been handed over to the Forestry Commission, the fire service said.

The blaze was the latest to hit the county following a series of bush and grassland fires in recent weeks.

Officers have previously warned people not to use disposable barbecues in woodland or grassy areas.

It comes as an on-going heatwave has dried area, leaving them more susceptible to fire.