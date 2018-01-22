New garden recycling scheme in Gosport launches next month

Have your say

A NEW recycling scheme for residents starts next month.

Gosport Borough Council’s new garden recycling scheme launches on February 5 with collections of the 240-litre wheelie bin for green waste every fortnight.

A yearly subscription is £60 and people can pay by instalments or share a bin with a neighbour to split the cost. An extra bin costs £40.

Residents will still be able to take garden waste to the household waste and recycling centre free of charge and anyone with a stock of garden waste sacks, currently used in the borough, can keep using them until March 23.

The scheme will be run by the council’s waste contractor, Urbaser.