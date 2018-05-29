New homes for Portsmouth adults with learning disabilities unveiled

Have your say

NEW properties for adults with learning disabilities have been unveiled.

A two-year redevelopment of a site on Moorings Way, in Milton, Portsmouth, has been completed.

The old building has been re-purposed into eight new properties for 22 adults with learning disabilities and will offer supported housing.

The residents will have their own private space and en-suite bathrooms following extensive renovation of the building’s interior.

Cabinet members from Portsmouth City Council were given a tour of the £2.4m scheme.

Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing, neighbourhood and building services, said: ‘As a local councillor, it’s been fascinating to watch the development progress and great finally to see it from the inside.

‘Having examined housing adults with learning difficulties on the scrutiny panel I used to chair, I know how important it is to provide high-quality accommodation that puts the needs of those living there, first.

‘This scheme, plus the excellent new accommodation on Eastern Road and elsewhere, show that is happening.’

The Department of Health via a successful bid to the Care and Specialist Supported Housing Fund contributed £1.21m to the project, while the remaining funds were met thanks to a capital funding bid.

Savings to adult social care are estimated at around £250k per year.