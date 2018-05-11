New mayor chooses charities for the year

THREE charities are set to benefit after a borough announced its new mayor.

The new Mayor of Fareham was announced at a ceremony yesterday as Councillor Susan Bayford.

The Locks Heath ward councillor, who served as mayor in 2013/14, has chosen her three charities for the year which will receive the money raised through Cllr Bayford’s events from the year including a First World War concert and tea parties in the mayor’s parlour.

The new mayor said: ‘It is an honour to be serving the community as the Mayor of Fareham for a second time.

‘Raising funds and awareness for my chosen charities will be a high priority.’

Cllr Bayford’s charities include Abby’s Heroes which helps and supports children with cancer and their families, including bereaved families, who come under the care of the Piam Brown Ward at Southampton General Hospital, as well as the Teenage and Young Adults Ward.

Acts of Kindness (AOK) will also benefit from the mayor’s fundraising activities and aims to relieve the effects of poverty, provide support to the vulnerable and recognise those in the community who have served beyond expectation.

The Royal Naval Benevolent Trust (RNBT) which gives help in cases of need to serving or former Royal Naval Ratings and Royal Marines other ranks will also receive funds.

Cllr Bayford said: ‘It is so important to help raise awareness for all our local charities which work hard to provide support to local people across our borough.’

The new Mayor’s Cadet, Harry Eccles, from Warsash Sea Cadets, has also been appointed for 2018/19.

Harry will take part in various duties to support the mayor throughout the forthcoming year, including attending civic events, wreath bearing, church readings and assisting with the mayor’s attendants.