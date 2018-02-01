Search

New members invited to W.I. activities and talks

GARDENING, crafts, bobbin lacemaking and patchwork groups are just some of the activities to which Titchfield Abbey W.I. wants to attract new members.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday February 13, starting at 9.30am at Titchfield Community Centre when Louiza Waring will give a talk about fused glass with tea, coffee with biscuits served.

There is the opportunity to meet other members and to find out about other activities including theatre trips and visits to places of interest, as well as an annual summer outing.