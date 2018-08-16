New mum Courtney stunned to win distinction grade after giving birth

SHE had to write her assignments while her new-born baby was sleeping – but that didn’t stop this teenager doing everything she could do complete her college course.

After dealing with pregnancy and the sickness and struggle that came with it, Courtney Webb-Jones – who wasn’t sure she would be able to finish her Level 3 Diploma in Uniformed Public Services – braced herself for a pass grade result this morning.

Courtney Webb-Jones, her partner Jack Hobbs and Willow, four months, in the buggy. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

And that’s what made the moment for the Fareham teenager opened her results at Fareham College so special – the mum to four-month-old Willow received a Distinction and can’t believe how well she has done.

Student Courtney, 18, said: ‘I found out I was pregnant in July after my first year at college.

‘It was a complete shock to me and my partner. I wasn’t sure what to do, whether to tell the college or if I’d be able to finish the course because it’s very sports-based.

‘When I started my second year in September we had to do a mile-and-a-half run on the first day.

‘I said to my teacher: “if I’m sick at the end, don’t worry, I’m not well”.

‘He joked and asked me if I was pregnant, I told him I was!’

Luckily for Courtney and her partner Jack Hobbs, 19, the pair were told she could finish the course by getting all her assignment-based work done in advance.

Courtney, who was 17 when she became pregnant, added: ‘My teachers were amazing, they put all the assignment briefs online for me, all I had to do was make sure I completed everything before my due date in March.

‘Luckily I was able to use a lot of the sports-based work I did in my first year, in my second year, so I stopped anything fitness-based in December.

‘I had awful sickness throughout the whole pregnancy and going to college during the day and working a part-time job was hard.

‘I had college 9am-3pm three to four days a week and worked from 5pm-9pm Monday to Friday at The Innovation Group in Whiteley, plus every other weekend.

‘I did think about quitting and going full-time at work so I’d at least have the money ready for the baby when she was born, but I didn’t really want to give up.

‘I kept going and left college in February with four assignments left to complete, it was so hard at the end because I was so tired and had bad back problems, there were signs I could have gone into labour early.

‘Willow was born in April and I managed to finish my work while she was sleeping, the course officially ended in June.

‘Knowing I was doing this for her gave me motivation to finish.

‘I honestly thought I’d get a pass, I prepared myself for that, and when I opened my results my reaction was “oh my god! I can’t believe I’ve done it”.

‘My teacher Danny Thomas was amazing, I couldn’t have done this without him, the college was very supportive.

‘My parents and Jack are over the moon.’

In her first year, Courtney also re-did her Maths and English GCSEs, after failing them at school.

Courtney and Jack are planning a move to Ipswich at the end of the year where Jack is based in the army. She wants to study nursing at open university, and added her new qualification will help her on her journey.

Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education and skills, human resources and performance Councillor Stephen Reid, praised students across the county.

He said: ‘The achievement of students who took their advanced level academic, technical and vocational courses this summer reflects both their hard work and how they have benefited from the high standard of education and training.’