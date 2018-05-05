New nest hopes to boost tern numbers in Solent area

Have your say

WORK is underway to boost bird numbers in the Solent.

Southern Water has joined the battle to increase tern numbers by building a new raft where they can nest near Havant.

Common, sandwich, little, and roseate terns are among the seabird species that used to nest widely in the Solent area. But in recent years their numbers have struggled, in part due to loss of safe places to nest.

The new raft at Budds Farm, funded by Southern Water, offers nesting space safe from predators and will move with water levels.

Volunteers built the floating platform and anchored it in the lake just in time for the terns’ breeding season.

Chris Lycett, reserves officer at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said: ‘This is a perfect spot to create new space for terns.

‘It’s only a stone’s throw away from the sea and right next to our Farlington Marshes nature reserve.

‘Thanks to Southern Water there’s a new place for these birds to call home.’