New road connecting towns to open this weekend

A NEW road linking Gosport to Fareham will be open to traffic for the first time later this week.

Newgate Lane East will open from 6am on Sunday although construction on the road will still be taking place. There will be temporary road closures for most of April.

To enable the new road to open, a temporary surface will be used at the tie-ins to the existing network. The permanent tie-ins will be built overnight.

Work this week will see Newgate Lane closed from HMS Collingwood to Peel Common roundabout from 8pm to 6am on Saturday and Sunday while alterations are made to the road.

From Monday the new bypass will be closed for up to nine nights from 8pm to 6am, between HMS Collingwood and Peel Common roundabout.