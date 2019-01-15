New rock school comes to city location

A NEW rock school in Portsmouth is opening its doors to budding musicians.

The Rock Project Portsmouth, which has around 70 students in its two existing schools in Fareham and Waterlooville, will open its third school at Portsmouth Music Academy on King’s Road, Southsea, on February 1.

The rock school helps students build up their musical and performance skills in gigs leading to a full-scale rock concert at the end of the year – in front of hundreds of people.

The Rock Project Portsmouth organiser Sam Fry said: ‘We’ve been running for two years and the demand for a city centre venue has been there from the start.

‘It is different from traditional music lessons because the students get to play the tunes they love with the support of gigging musicians.

‘Portsmouth has a reputation for a growing live music scene and that’s inspiring younger people to want to learn how to play as a band.’