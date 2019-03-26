New scheme reduces city waste

A CITY recycling scheme has been hailed a success after reducing waste.

Under the scheme introduced in Portsmouth at the end of last year, wheelie bins with a reduced 140-litre capacity were delivered to households across the city to limit the amount of waste that could be put out each week.

Households with no space for wheelie bins were not exempt from the scheme with a limited allowance stipulated at up to three standard bin bags for collection each week.

The initiative has proven to be a success with less waste being produced and increased rates of recycling across the city. Since the scheme was rolled out the amount of waste collected has fallen by an average of 300 tonnes each month. Recycling rates have also improved with an estimated increase of around two percent as an additional 15 tonnes of recycling is now being collected from households each month.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for environment and community safety, said: ‘ I am delighted that the scheme is proving successful in significantly reducing waste as well as improving the recycling rate in the city.‘

In particular,there has also been a big increase in the amount of glass being recycled with an additional 20 tonnes a month being collected.

The council also hope the food waste collection trial, due to launch in the summer, will further reduce waste and increase recycling in the city .