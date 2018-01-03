New signing out to repay Pompey faith

Sylvain Deslandes is out to reward Pompey for showing faith in him.

The left-back believes he can thrive on regular first-team football at Fratton Park.

The 20-year-old has agreed a move from Wolves on loan until the end of the season.

And he's out to show the Blues they were right to give him an opportunity to play.

Deslandes said: 'It's a great move for me and I'm delighted to be here. It's a chance to play regularly and that's what I need.

'For a young player it's a good chance to play because it's not good enough to just train. At some point you need to start playing games and that's what I need.

'I'm thankful for that chance and will give everything for Portsmouth.'