A TALK on the literary works of two 1900s writers will be given at a Women’s Institute meeting next week.

The Titchfield Abbey Women’s Institite will be meeting on Tuesday, March 13 at Titchfield Community Centre in Mill Street.

Speaker Susan Howe will be leading a talk on the works of Sir John Betjeman and James Herriot.

New members of all ages are welcome to join the group, with tea, coffee and biscuits served afterwards.