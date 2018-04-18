New tattoo fest set to debut in Portsmouth this weekend

Entertainment for the whole family will go on show when Portsmouth Tattoo Fest packs out the Pyramids Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Among the catalogue of entertainment pencilled to make the occasion memorable is live music from a host of acts, including Foo Fighters tribute band Something From Nothing, a Kings of Leon tribute band, AC/DC tribute The Raff and Blink Daze.

Additionally, a burlesque dance show will wow crowds in the evening and alcohol will be on sale all day.

With more than 60 well-known names in the tattoo industry showing off their talents and designs over two full days, organiser Rory Jones has dubbed the fest ‘the perfect opportunity to pick your next piece’.

Mr Jones formerly had a hand in running the recent popular Portsmouth Tattoo Extravaganza, which welcomed crowds at South Parade Pier at the end of March.

He said: ‘We’re looking forward to a big turnout from everyone, this will be a great day for all the family.’

As creativity looks set to go on display at every turn, Tattoo Fest visitors will get the chance to take advantage of walk-up appointments with their favourite artists, hailing from across the country.

Also on the lookout for talent will be representatives from the Royal Navy.

The forces personnel will be roaming the convention, meeting people and learning about the stories behind their tattoos – with a view to enlisting any that capture their eye to appear at the forthcoming Navy exhibition Tattoo: British Tattoo Art Revealed at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

To get in on the fun at Portsmouth Tattoo Fest, tickets can be purchased on the door – from 10am on Saturday and Sunday.

They start at £13 per day and £20 for the weekend, but armed forces, student and emergency service discounts will be applicable across the weekend.