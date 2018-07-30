COUNCILLORS have announced the name of the new park in Titchfield following a public vote – but ‘Parky McParkface’ was rejected.

The 15-hectare green space will be called Abbey Meadows after the title scooped nearly 80 per cent of a residents’ poll.

More than 2,300 people took part in the survey, which also offered the choice of names Meon Meadows or Tannery Meadows.

Other residents’ suggestions did slip in however, including Anjou Park – after Margaret of Anjou, who was married at Titchfield Abbey to Henry V – and even Parky McParkface.

The latter was inspired by a viral 2016 campaign to name a £200m polar research ship, which more than 16,500 jokers voted to be called Boaty McBoatface in a poll.

After Abbey Meadows was announced as the new park’s name by Fareham Borough Council (FBC) leader Seán Woodward on Thursday, executive FBC member for Streetscene, Cllr Simon Martin said: ‘I’m delighted that Titchfield’s new park now has its name, Abbey Meadows is a great choice.

‘This is an important step forward and I’m looking forward to the grand opening of this fantastic community facility next year.’

When it opens, the new space which runs alongside the A27 and Southamption Hill will include a ‘natural-style’ play area, footpaths, wildflower meadows and educational wildlife areas.