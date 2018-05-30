Newcomers join at sailing club open day

Have your say

NEWFOUND enthusiasts flocked to Hayling Island on bank holiday Monday for the Hayling Island Sailing Club open day.

The open day, which is held every year, gave people the chance to try their hand at water sports such as surfing and paddleboarding.

Club joining fees were also waived for the day.

David Nicholls, Chair of HISC Membership Committee, said: ‘HISC is a very special and welcoming club offering water-based activities for people of all ages and abilities.

‘The club has exceptional facilities and opportunities for families, individuals and young people.’