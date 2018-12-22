NHS calls for help from wheelchair users to improve its services

THE NHS is calling on all wheelchair users in Portsmouth for their insight on how to improve services.

People who have a long-term need for a wheelchair are invited to get involved in the process to boost future services.

Longstanding concerns over the length of time long-term wheelchair users can face before receiving their chairs has been one area mooted for improvements in the past.

But the review seeks to take a broad view with it considering other issues such as people being given the opportunity to buy their own wheelchairs with NHS budgets and whether the appointments system can be improved.

The process is being run by the three NHS clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) serving Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport, and South Eastern Hampshire.

Wheelchair users, or the people who care for them, can take part in this process through an online survey, while paper copies has been sent out to all existing users.

Suzannah Rosenberg, director of quality and commissioning for NHS Portsmouth CCG, said: ‘For many years now, too many people have found that the local NHS wheelchair service has not been working as well as it should.

‘We are reviewing wheelchair provision with a view to making positive changes, because for people who rely on wheelchairs for a long-term health need, this service is absolutely and fundamentally important.

‘We want people to get a better experience, and the best way for us to know whether we are on the right track is to hear directly from the experts – the people who receive the service.

‘We have some ideas about what a better service might look like – for example, giving people more control over choosing and buying their own wheelchair – but we need to hear from people who will know most about what might work, and what we should avoid.

‘I would urge anyone living in Portsmouth and south east Hampshire who has a long-term need for the NHS wheelchair service to get in touch with us, and help us to improve the support we can offer.’