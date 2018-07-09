NHS staff to be recognised   

PORTSMOUTH South MP Stephen Morgan has launched a campaign to recognise the dedication of NHS staff across the city.

The campaign follows celebrations to mark the 70th birthday of the national institution, projects with schools and the nomination of Rose Bennett, a cleaner at St James’ hospital, who won the national ‘lifetime achievement award’ at a parliamentary ceremony last week.

People are being invited to share praise in health services or for people to come forward to recognise individuals in the NHS who have gone the extra mile. Mr Morgan MP said: ‘I hope people show their appreciation.’