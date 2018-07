Have your say

KICKED, bitten, headbutted and spat at – nine members of staff from Hampshire Constabulary were assaulted over the weekend.

The Hampshire Police Federation said its chairman, John Apter, has made contact with those assaulted to let them know they can be supported by the group if needed.

The federation said: ‘This is unacceptable but sadly, the reality of policing.’

In a post on social media about the assaults, the group used the hashtag #ProtectTheProtectors.