No time to waste as Gosport Borough need a win against Harrow Borough to spark safety charge

Player-boss Craig McAllister expects Gosport Borough to meet their problems head on as they fight to stay in the Southern League premier division south.

They face another difficult game against play-off chasing Harrow Borough at Privett Park on Saturday (3pm).

Borough are in a precarious position third from bottom of the league and two points adrift of safety.

They are without a win in five games and must improve.

Borough have six games left to turn things around and maintain their status.

McAllister insists it is time for the whole squad to stand up and be prepared to do the business.

The player manager said: ‘Our fate is still in our own hands.

‘A couple of wins will make all the difference.

‘We know time is running out though and there is no time to waste.

‘The last thing we want is to go into our final couple of games having to win.

‘There are some tough games coming up starting with this one against Harrow.

‘They are fighting to reach the play-offs so have plenty to play for.

‘They will also want to avenge the 1-0 defeat we inflicted on them earlier in the season.’

McAllister is working to bring in some extra last minute reinforcements ahead of the transfer deadline.

Portsmouth pair Matt Casey and Freddie Read along with ex-Truro City midfielder Ben Harding joined last week.

There is a doubt over the fitness of Joe Byrne.

McAllister is confident his side can exploit home advantage.

He said: ‘Our home performances have not been too bad.

‘We have to be ready for this game and keep maintaining the belief we can survive.

‘The end of the season is rushing up on us quickly and the time for action is now.’

Borough hit three goals at Beaconsfield Town last weekend but lost 4-3.