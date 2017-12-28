Nominate a local hero

A COUNCIL is asking residents to share the achievements of people who go the extra mile for the commuinity.

The annual Citizen of Honour Awards in Fareham are now in the nomination stage, with the deadline set for Wednesday, January 31.

One of those who received a Citizen of Honour Award in 2017 was Betty Wright, aged 90, who has been volunteering and fundraising for Naomi House and Jacksplace.

She said: ‘It was quite overwhelming to be nominated and then named as one of the winners of Fareham’s 2017 Citizen of Honour Awards.

‘The resulting pleasures and kindnesses are very much appreciated, and my volunteering work has been a great privilege.’

To nominate someone for an award, go to fareham.gov.uk/citizenawards.