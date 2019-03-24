Have your say

Eoin Teggart is starting to become a handful.

That is the verdict of Mark Kelly, who praised the Pompey Academy winger’s encouraging development.

Teggart arrived at Fratton Park from Northern Ireland outfit Cliftonvillle for an undisclosed fee last summer.

And the first-year scholar delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the Blues’ 3-0 Merit League One victory over Exeter last week.

Teggart’s wind-assisted corner opened the scoring, while he was brought down inside the area for Freddie Read to double the lead from the penalty spot.

The 17-year-old’s pressure also forced a visiting defender to handle the ball in the box after half-time, leading to Read converting a second spot-kick.

Kelly revealed Teggart’s blistering pace and direct style reminds him of former Blues winger Ben Tollitt.

And after taking time to settle since moving to the south coast, the fledgling talent is beginning to fulfil his potential.

Pompey’s youth chief said: ‘Eoin is becoming a bit of a handful and starting to understand himself a little bit.

‘He is settling in and is starting to get the understanding of playing inside, behind and into patterns.

‘In the win against Exeter, he was effective.

‘Of course it takes a bit of time to bed in. It’s not something that was going to be a quick fix.

‘He had to get the understanding of the asks and the needs and he’s getting their now.

‘Eoin is quick, a bit like Ben Tollitt was when he was at the club.

‘He’s quite direct, gets in, around and behind and causes problems.’

Movement patterns is the main thing Kelly has been helping Teggart improve on.

And the wide man is picking things up quickly.

Kelly added: ‘We’ve been out on the training ground talking mainly about movement patterns.

‘We’ve talked about how to draw defenders into him to get in behind, playing in front and playing across.

‘It’s just been movement patterns and he’s really picking it up.’