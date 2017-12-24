Nostalgia for fundraising firefighters

Firefighters bring along an 80s throwback for Portchester fundraiser

And for a recent fundraiser in Portchester, firefighters brought one of their old favourites along for the ride.

The team at Portchester Fire Station spent two days fundraising in the town’s shopping precinct, raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Alongside one of the crew’s active fire engines, the team had one of the classic Dennis fire engines from 1980.

Retired firefighter Jasper Taylor said that the fundraiser has been a huge success.

He said: ‘The fundraiser has gone exceptionally well, thanks to the support of the people of Portchester.

‘We never imagined that we would be able to raise literally thousands of pounds for The Fire Fighters Charity – which is so dear to our hearts – as well as a number of other great local causes.

‘We cannot thank the people of Portchester enough for their kind support. It really does mean the world to us.’

Jasper says that the fundraiser has also been a trip down memory lane for many people in the town.

He said: ‘I think being here has brought back a lot of memories for a lot of people – there are adults who remember having their photos taken with old fire engines such as this one who now want their children to have a similar experience.

‘For me personally, I remember the Dennis fire engines very well.’

The fire engine is owned by Paul McKay, who gave the vehicle to Portchester Fire Station for the day.

He said: ‘This really is a very special vehicle – I always wanted to be a firefighter growing up, so the sight and sound of this vehicle is so profound to me.’