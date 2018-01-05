NOSTALGIA WITH BOB HIND: War-wounded in city asylum

This year being the centenary of the end of hostilities in the First World War I will, no doubt, be writing much about the period and how it was received in the town.
In June 1918, the Mental Asylum (as it was then called) at Milton, latterly St James's Hospital, was handed over to American forces for the use of their wounded.
Happily it was only needed for a few months and then re-transferred back to Portsmouth Corporation. Altogether, 3,500 patients passed through the hospital.
• Seeing as the world is about to be overcome with plastic waste resulting in the deaths of much wildlife is it not about time we went back to china cups and saucers in cafes and banned takeaway drinks completely?
I remember the time when people waiting at railway stations sat down and drank a cup of tea before catching their train. Shades of the 1945 film Brief Encounter. If tea or coffee was bought on a train it came in a china cup and tasted so much better.
Surely the takeaway/throwaway plastic cup society must be banned soon?