Number of coffee mornings announced

A SERIES of coffee mornings will be taking place to support those who are fighting an illness.

Parkinson’s UK is inviting people with the disease to coffee mornings on the fourth Tuesday of every month from January 25.

The coffee mornings will be held at the Horizon Leisure Centre in Waterberry Driver, Waterlooville, from 10.30am-11.30am.

Local development manager at Parkinson’s UK Sally Wood said: ‘These coffee mornings offer information, friendship and support to local people with Parkinson’s, their families and carers to make sure that no one has to face Parkinson’s alone.’