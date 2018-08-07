NYC fashion comes to Portsmouth as new store opens

COLOURFUL fashion from New York has finally hit the streets of Portsmouth.

Fashion savvy shoppers are in for a treat, with one of the most exciting fashion houses kate spade new york coming to Gunwharf Quays. The spirited American lifestyle brand opened its doors last week, creating 10 jobs.

Kate Spade fashion outlet opened in Gunwharf Quays

Manager Lizzie Warner said the public reaction has been great so far.

Lizzie, from Portchester, who has worked at the brand since May, said: ‘We have had an amazing response. Our store is fun and girly.

‘It’s a great place to work, it’s amazing and has been so busy.’

Kate spade new york was established in 1993, named after fashion designer and founder Kate Spade, who died in June.

The brand promotes living life colourfully, and sells an array of beautiful items, including handbags, footwear, dressed and more.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We always want to ensure we deliver the very best experience for our guests, and we aim to offer the best brands at the very best prices. kate spade new york compliments the centre’s strong mix of designer names, offering the savvy shopper something new and desirable at a great price.’

Anna Basket, CEO and brand president, kate spade new york, said: ‘It’s incredibly exciting to open a store in Portsmouth. The United Kingdom is a global shopping destination with a rich design heritage.

‘As an American brand with a global sensibility, kate spade new york is looking forward to introducing the full breadth of the brand’s lifestyle offerings to new and existing fans.’

The store will offer the brand’s signature selection of womenswear, accessories, jewellery and homeware.