‘Odds against’ Baffins Milton Rovers as they take on Hamworthy with cup final place on the line

Baffins Milton Rovers manager Steve Leigh admits he faces big problems ahead of Tuesday night’s Wessex League Cup semi-final at Hamworthy United (7.45pm).

Several of the club’s regular players are unavailable for the match and some are out injured.

Leigh also needs to lift his side following their disappointing 4-3 home league defeat at the hands of Team Solent.

Baffins led three times before coming away empty handed.

The home side were forced to field a makeshift defence and were badly exposed by the lively visiting forwards.

Leigh accepts it will be inevitable that players will again have to be picked out of position.

He said: ‘We are down to the bare bones and that is going to make it very difficult.

‘On Saturday we were without all our regular defenders at the back.

‘I am going to have to ask players to go out and do jobs they don’t normally do.

‘It will be unknown territory for some of them.

‘They will need to dig in and show me what they are worth.

‘Hamworthy are a good side and they have the added advantage of playing the tie on their 4G pitch.

‘They train and play on it all the time which is a big plus for them.

‘It will be great if we can get ourselves into the final but the odds are stacked up against us.’

Leigh admits his main focus is for the team to finish strongly in the league.

The last few weeks have proved difficult and he is keen to see players up their game.

‘Some of the players seem to have switched off at the moment,' added the Baffins boss.

‘This has been reflected in some of our results.

‘We can’t afford to do that. Players need to take a personal pride in their performances right to the end of the season.

‘At the moment we keep making the same mistakes and are getting punished for them. It is increasingly frustrating.

‘I want players to grab their opportunities and prove they want to be at the club next season.’