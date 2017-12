Have your say

ODEON Cinemas will be holding a red carpet event to support a mental health charity.

The Port Solent cinema is working with Chris Jupp from Fat Finger Films to show three of his films Beast (2008), Scissor Happy (2015) and the world premiere of To Whoever Finds My Body (2017). The showings will be raising money for Portsmouth charity Mind.

The red carpet event is on Sunday and tickets can be purchased by visiting odeon.co.uk/films/to_whoever_finds_my_body_charity_screening/17674.