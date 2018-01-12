Office furniture offered free to charities

Have your say

OFFICE furniture is being offered to groups, organisations and charities free of charge.

A variety of desks, cabinets, chairs and cupboards are available for collection for organisations in Fareham until February 7 from the second floor of the Fareham Health Centre building.

For those interested in having any of the free furniture, contact Michelle Baker until January 25 via email m.baker1@nhs.net or phone 0300 123 4448.

Between January 25 and February 7 contact Jackie Pointer via email jackie.pointer@nhs.net, or phone 01329 228428.