Old school DJ station coming exclusively to Portsmouth airwaves

A NEW radio station ‘packed full of radio legends’ will be broadcasting on DAB in Portsmouth from tomorrow.

United DJ’s Radio was launched as an online station earlier this year by Tony Prince from Radio Luxembourg and Mike Read, formerly a Radio One breakfast show presenter.

But now the station will be launching its first DAB broadcast in Portsmouth tomorrow, with Mike Read doing a live breakfast show from the Jack Up The 80’s Festival on The Isle Of Wight.

The DAB coverage will stretch right across the Portsmouth region, with shows from Emperor Rosko, David Hamilton, Kid Jensen, Dave Lee Travis and more.

People can find the station on their DAB radios by searching down to the letter ‘U’ for United DJ’s Radio.