Oli Hawkins believes his 'different’ attacking attributes can provide an effective Pompey alternative to Omar Bogle.

Bogle is expected to receive the nod to lead the Blues’ line at Wembley in Sunday’s Checkatrade Trophy final.

Oli Hawkins has netted nine times this season, most recently in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final at Bury. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep

With four goals in nine appearances since his loan arrival from Cardiff, the striker has swiftly made a favourable impression.

Bogle, recruited during Hawkins’ seven-game injury absence at the turn of the year, has largely been first choice when available.

Hawkins, however, impressed coming off the bench in last weekend’s 2-0 triumph at Shrewsbury, laying on a goal for Brett Pitman.

It demonstrated an alternative striking threat offered by the ex-Dagenham & Redbridge man, which he believes can be utilised by Kenny Jackett.

He said: ‘All I can do is concentrate on my game. We are completely different types of strikers and I can help out when needed and when my game is needed.

‘There may be matches I start and it doesn’t work out for me, so there’s the need for Bogle and Vaughan to come on.

‘You never know what sort of game you are going into, that’s why you require the option on the bench and the squad to be ready.

‘It wasn’t working for Omar on Saturday, so I was needed to get us up the pitch.

‘I’m more of a target man, battling defenders, causing as much havoc as I can and creating opportunities.

‘Omar is a centre-forward who loves scoring goals, wants to be involved in everything. He wants to do as much as he can to score as many goals as he can. He’s a natural goalscorer.

‘It’s about different types of players and different circumstances.’

Hawkins has netted twice in the Checkatrade Trophy this season, including the 3-0 semi-final success Bury.

Now he’s awaiting news of his role in the Wembley final against Sunderland.

He added: ‘It's a bit too early in the week to know the team.

‘You’re training, getting the legs going, then towards the end of the week get an inkling of the team.

‘I will be ready if chosen, I’ve just got to wait and see.’