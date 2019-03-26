Have your say

On this day in 2007, Juventus claimed they had spoken to Pompey about selling them players.

Strikers Fabrizio Miccoli and Marcelo Zalayeta, plus defender Robert Kovac, were said to be among the Juve squad on offer.

Juventus officials said they had meetings with Pompey, Bolton and Middlesbrough.

Blues boss Harry Redknapp insisted, however, he had not been involved in any talks and had not made inquiries for the players.

But, at the time, the availability of Miccoli was intriguing.

Pompey agreed a loan deal with Juventus for the forward 18 months previous.

But the 27-old striker preferred to join Benfica on loan instead.

Miccoli had scored twice for Benfica in the Champions League that season.

But criticism of his form and weight meant Benfica were not expected to push for a permanent deal.

Uruguayan forward Zalayeta, 28, was said to be surplus to requirements at the Stadio Delli Alpi, together with Croatia centre-half Kovac, 32, a free transfer from Bayern Munich two years ago.

At the time, Juve sporting director Alessio Secco said: ‘Our mission in England was with the aim of opening contacts with medium-small clubs like Middlesbrough, Bolton and Portsmouth.

‘We want to open a relationship with a view to possible sales.’

Redknapp, however, insisted it was news to him.

He told The News: ‘They’re obviously all good players, but no-one has spoken to me about anything.

‘I’ve not made any inquiries for anyone.’