One for all the LadsLadsLads

MULTI-AWARD-WINNING comedian Sara Pascoe will be coming to Portsmouth with her smash hit Edinburgh Fringe and complete sell out West End show LadsLadsLads.

Full of jokes, hope and white wine, LadsLadsLads is the thinking person’s stag do*. (DISCLAIMER from Pascoe herself: *Not for an actual stag do, PLEASE. Do bring a polite friend, your mamma, someone you hope to seduce or a book for the interval).

She describes it as honest heartfelt and her most personal show to date.

The show follows the huge success of the sold out ‘Animal’ tour which was inspired by Sara’s acclaimed book of the same name.

Over the last year, the comedian has starred on Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief; adapted Pride and Prejudice for the Nottingham Playhouse and York Theatre Royal; filmed a solo stand-up special for TV: Sara Pascoe Live from the BBC; hosted an episode of Live at the Apollo and appeared as a weekly guest on Frankie Boyle’s New World Order.

Sara has also been seen on popular television panel shows ranging from Have I Got News For You, QI and Travel Man and filmed and co-starred in the most recent BBC series, W1A.

Sara is presently writing her second book, Sex Power Money and her forthcoming BBC Radio 4 series, Modern Monkey which is out next month).

Scott Ramsay, chief executive of New Theatre Royal said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome the very talented Sara Pascoe to New Theatre Royal this November.

‘Her comedic brilliance will play well to our Portsmouth audience; both witty and entertaining.

‘We anticipate a packed-out theatre for her show this autumn.’

LadsLadsLads will come to the New Theatre Royal on Friday, November 16.

The show is recommended for those aged 15 or above.

Tickets are available from £16.50 for concessions, £20.50 regular tickets with limited availability for £10 for under 25s.

To book visit newtheatreroyal.com.