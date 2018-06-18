One week left to have say on Fareham park equipment

THERE is one week left for people to have their say on what new play equipment they would like to see in a park.

Residents are being asked to take part in a consultation as part of the plans to refurbish Sweethills Crescent play area, in Sarisbury.

The park is getting three additional pieces of equipment as part of a Fareham Borough Council scheme and people are being asked to select their favourites from a list of six possibilities.

Current play equipment and floor graphics will also be painted, new benches installed and a general tidy-up of the play area carried out as part of improvements.

Residents are being asked to choose from a swing seat, climbing wall, roundabout, small toddler play unit, play panels or basket swing.

The additional equipment will go on an area of grass which is currently empty. Work on the play area is expected to begin next year.

The consultation closes on June 26. Visit fareham.gov.uk/consultations.