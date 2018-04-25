Open day at care home is hailed as ‘huge success’

STAFF and residents at a care home welcomed guests to enjoy a Royal Tea Party to celebrate National Care Home Open Day.

Gracewell of Fareham invited friends, family and the local community to the home, as part of the national event which encourages care homes to open their doors to their local community, celebrating what they have to offer.

Home admissions advisor at Gracewell of Fareham Kate Heggarty said: ‘Gracewell of Fareham is open throughout the year and all are welcome, but Care Home Open Day has always been a great opportunity to welcome familiar faces and meet new people from the local area.

‘It also gives our guests the chance to see what our home is like.

‘Our team members are dedicated to providing the best care, whilst ensuring that residents live the best lives possible, in a vibrant and uplifting environment.

‘We are so pleased that our event was a huge success and that everyone had a wonderful time.’

As part of the event, the home hosted a Royal Tea Party with celebratory tea, and visitors also had the opportunity to meet with the dedicated Gracewell team and talk with residents.

National Care Home Open Day – in its 6th year – For the first time ever the national event was held on a weekend, to reach even more people.